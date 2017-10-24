Nation & World Politics Trump allows resumption of refugee program but orders 90-day review for nationals from 11 countries Originally published October 24, 2017 at 3:03 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump allows resumption of refugee program but orders 90-day review for nationals from 11 countries. The Associated Press Next StoryGovernors of Texas, California make World Series wager Previous StoryTrump crowdsources GOP senators on choice for Fed chair