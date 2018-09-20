WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says several close allies of the United States have called to raise concerns about his decision to declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI’s Russia investigation,
Asked for a status update during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Las Vegas, Trump said: “Well, we’re moving along.”
But he said his administration was “also dealing with foreign countries that do have a problem” and received calls Thursday from two “very good allies.” He said: “We do have to respect their wishes. But it’ll come out.”
Trump on Monday ordered declassification of a host of documents, including text messages of several FBI and Justice Department officials and a portion of a secret surveillance warrant application.
A review is currently underway.