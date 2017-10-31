NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats in a new TV ad that incorrectly blames Democratic leaders for blocking efforts to overhaul the nation’s health care-system.
The new ad, set to begin running on cable stations nationwide on Tuesday, seizes on “skyrocketing” insurance premiums. It blames Democrats for thwarting “a better plan to repeal and replace Obamacare once and for all.”
Despite the claims, the GOP’s health care problems are largely of its own making.
The president’s party, which controls Congress, could pass a new health-care law without a single Democratic vote. Recent legislation has stalled chiefly because several Republicans oppose the fixes backed by the Trump White House. Analysts also suggest that recent premium increases were triggered by Trump’s actions.
