WASHINGTON (AP) — Trials are starting for more 160 people arrested during violent anti-Trump protests in Washington on Inauguration Day.

The first trial, which began Monday and is expected to continue for about a month, charges a group of six protesters with destruction of property and inciting a riot. The charges stem from a violent protest on Jan. 20. Some demonstrators broke windows in downtown businesses, and a parked limousine was set ablaze.

Rather than trying to prove that any individual defendant was personally guilty of destruction, prosecutors are arguing that all demonstrators present that day were aware and supportive of the violent intentions of the others.