WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel’s office is refusing to tell a committee in Congress which presidential aides used private email accounts for public business.

That’s according to a letter from Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, who is the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Cummings says that attorneys from the White House counsel’s office told committee staff in a bipartisan briefing this week that “several” employees have said they failed to abide by the Presidential Records Act by using private email accounts. The act requires them to forward official records to their government accounts within 20 days for archiving.

Cummings is asking the committee’s Republican chairman, Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, to join him in pressing for more information from the White House.