WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for the U.S. and India to expand strategic ties.
Tillerson was speaking Wednesday on relations between the world’s two largest democracies ahead of his first trip to South Asia as secretary of state.
He says the U.S. and India share goals of security, free navigation, free trade and fighting terrorism in the Indo-Pacific.
Tillerson was pointed in his criticism of China. He says its “provocative actions” in the South China Sea challenge international norms that the U.S. and India both stand for.
Tillerson spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.