WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was toiling Wednesday to build Republican support for a long-shot bid to avert a shutdown, floating a bill that would keep government funding flowing at vastly reduced levels while imposing stringent immigration restrictions demanded by conservatives.

The proposal stands little chance in the Democrat-controlled Senate. But McCarthy’s more immediate problem is in his own chamber, where the math is not in his favor.

Already, at least 10 hard-right lawmakers have declared they will not vote for any stopgap measure under any circumstances, because they are opposed to funding the government — even temporarily — with a single up-or-down vote.

Their opposition effectively closes off McCarthy’s simplest escape hatch to avoid a government shutdown on Sunday. With Democrats sure to oppose the spending cuts and border restrictions, he can afford to lose no more than four Republicans if all members show up and vote. And turning to Democrats for help would put his speakership at risk.

Here are the House Republicans who are opposing a temporary spending measure, known on Capitol Hill as a continuing resolution, or CR.

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Gaetz has led the resistance to passage of a continuing resolution in any form. He has called for a permanent end to the maneuver, arguing that the House must instead pass individual spending bills one by one, a process that stands no chance of being completed in time to avert a shutdown.

“I believe I am giving a eulogy for the CR,” Gaetz said last week. “I’m not going to vote for a continuing resolution, full stop.”

Tim Burchett of Tennessee

Burchett, who took office during the last shutdown in 2019, said a vote in favor of a stopgap measure would contribute to a vicious spending cycle that needs to be broken, comparing it to feeding a drug addiction.

He has criticized his Republican colleagues for supporting what he calls an extension of Democratic spending priorities.

“You have folks that come to Washington and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to be a fiscal conservative; I’m going to be tough on this’ — and then they’re not,” Burchett said in an interview with CNN.

Anna Paulina Luna of Florida

Luna has been back in Florida since delivering a baby in late August. Last week, as Republicans tried to devise a continuing resolution that could win over the hard-liners, she was one of the first to line up in opposition. On social media, she said that she would fly back to help defeat it if her vote were needed.

She has been emblazoning her social media posts with the hashtag “NOCR,” and on Wednesday curtly expressed her preference for individual measures instead, writing: “SINGLE SUBJECT SPENDING BILLS.”

Eli Crane of Arizona

A member of the House Freedom Caucus, Crane has already shown his resolve in bucking Republican leaders. He was the sole first-term Republican in Congress to oppose McCarthy’s bid for the speakership until the bitter end. Now, Crane is at odds with McCarthy once again, posting on social media, “No more CRs.”

Andy Ogles of Tennessee

Despite a renewed push from House Republican leaders to unify their party behind a temporary fix, Ogles has remained unmoved in his opposition. He told supporters, in a video interview clip shared on social media, that he would “fight like hell” to keep pushing for a budget process that does not include a continuing resolution.

“I’m committed to finishing the appropriations process, passing the 12 appropriations bills,” Ogles said on Wednesday. “Once we’ve done that, then we can look at any short-term stuff.”

Matt Rosendale of Montana

Rosendale, who is seeking a rematch of his unsuccessful 2018 Senate bid, also said his opposition to a continuing resolution is to keep Republican leaders focused on passing individual spending bills for the next year.

“For months, I have made it very clear that I will not be supporting a CR,” Rosendale said in a statement.

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Seen as a ringleader of the anti-McCarthy Republicans in the House, Biggs is calling on his lawmakers to “hold the line” by not allowing a continuing resolution to pass.

“We can’t have that. No more CRs,” Biggs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Still, after senators put forward an interim funding plan late Tuesday, Biggs did not immediately reject the possibility of supporting it when it reaches the House.

“I’ve heard a little bit about it,” he told reporters. “I’ve got to see what all is in it.”

Dan Bishop of North Carolina

An outspoken voice against any stopgap proposal that has been floated in the House, Bishop is calling for government spending to be pulled back to pre-pandemic levels. Like the other Republican holdouts, Bishop is using the leverage of a shutdown to force the House to consider individual spending measures.

“Pass the damn approps bills,” he wrote on social media.

Wesley Hunt of Texas

Days before the funding deadline, Hunt, a first-term Republican, joined the opposition to a stopgap measure and calls for a focus on passing the 12 individual spending bills one by one.

“Kevin McCarthy made a promise to us about individual spending bills, and, you know, we’re just hoping he would keep his promise,” a spokesperson for Hunt said Wednesday, affirming his opposition to any temporary funding bill.

Cory Mills of Florida

After his calls for Congress to work through the August recess to pass a spending package were ignored, Mills said he did not support a temporary patch to give members more time to avoid a shutdown. He has renewed his calls for members to stick around in Washington to break the stalemate, writing Wednesday that a “No Budget, No Recess” policy should be put in place for Congress.

When details of the Senate proposal were shared Tuesday, Mills said his greatest frustration was the inclusion of funding for Ukraine. When asked if he would support the same measure without funding for the war, he replied: “No, I would not.”