Bob Sikorski, a 57-year-old business owner in Portage Lakes, Ohio, admires the skill Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida shows on policy and is open to supporting him in a presidential primary. But the longtime Republican voter warned there was one sure way to turn him away: any direct criticism of former President Donald Trump.

“That would just be really bad for the party — and for the country — and would absolutely turn me off,” Sikorski said after watching DeSantis speak Thursday at an event in Akron.

Most candidates spend their time worrying about what voters think of them. For DeSantis, the main question hovering over his expected presidential bid has nothing to do with him. Instead, it’s what do voters think of Trump?

A new polling analysis from Monmouth University for The New York Times shows support for DeSantis roughly split between those who have a favorable opinion of Trump — and those who don’t. And in a more crowded field of Republican presidential hopefuls, the same poll shows the Florida governor losing ground against Trump almost exclusively because of “Never Trumpers,” who say they would back other candidates.

“Voters who like Trump account for at least half of DeSantis’ current support,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “That group is currently the most stable for him in a multicandidate field.”

The poll was taken March 16-20, concluding 10 days before a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a case involving hush-money payments to a porn actress. Public polls since then suggest Trump has continued to widen his lead over DeSantis.

Advertising

As he prepares a presidential campaign, DeSantis has had to determine how to persuade Republicans to peel away from Trump and support him instead. If DeSantis attacks Trump, which he has so far largely avoided, he may alienate supporters who still hold the former president in high regard. But if he campaigns as the heir to the mantle of Trumpism, he risks repelling one-fifth of Republicans who say they don’t like Trump.

The Florida governor’s choreography of this political two-step will color every speech he delivers and each bill he signs.

On Thursday, Florida lawmakers approved legislation that would ban abortion in the state after six weeks of pregnancy, and later in the evening DeSantis said on Twitter he had signed the bill into law. His support for the measure reflects a broader political strategy to battle Trump for control of the party’s right wing: While DeSantis has been reluctant to weigh in on strict anti-abortion measures that have turned off some moderate voters in his party, his support for the Florida law will please the party’s powerful anti-abortion activists.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment.

Interviews with Republican voters at DeSantis events across three states in the past month show that they are eager to hear more from the Florida governor about who he is and what he would do in office, and less about the man he would supplant as leader of the party. DeSantis hasn’t formally opened a presidential bid, but he is expected to do so sometime after the state legislative session ends next month. He has traveled the country giving speeches at events for the Republican Party and for his book tour for much of the year.

Advertising

At a book promotion on New York’s Long Island last month, Anthony Falvo, 70, said he wasn’t interested in a third presidential bid from Trump. And despite being interested in DeSantis, Falvo did not want the Florida governor to launch an aggressive campaign against the former president.

“I would stay away from that,” Falvo said. “I just think he needs to be stronger with what his message is.”

Many Republicans are also not eager for things to work the other way around — for Trump to take political shots at DeSantis. The former president’s attacks against DeSantis were met with a muted response from the crowd at the Trump rally in Waco, Texas, last month.

On Friday, a TV ad attacking DeSantis aired on CNN, Fox News and Newsmax from MAGA Inc., the super PAC supporting Trump’s presidential bid. The spot mocked the Florida governor for supposedly once eating pudding with his fingers — while also attacking him for supporting cuts to Social Security and Medicare as a member of Congress.

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” a narrator says in the ad while an anonymous man in a suit eats pudding with his three fingers. But the spot may not go over well with some Trump supporters.

“He needs to stay away from going after DeSantis,” said Mark Johnson, a 65-year-old Iowa electrical engineer who remains open to supporting DeSantis. “I understand him going after deep-staters and the Bush family and all that. But DeSantis is not part of the Bush family.”

Advertising

DeSantis’ initial strategy has been to build his own base of support without much mention of Trump.

On Friday, DeSantis will have a platform to reach out to evangelical voters, an influential bloc of Republican primary voters. He is scheduled to deliver the commencement at Liberty University, the Virginia school founded by the Rev. Jerry Falwell, a popular televangelist who died in 2007.

Johnson said he was interested in DeSantis because the governor had “common sense” and “doesn’t do crazy things.”

Asked how DeSantis could win his support, Johnson added, “The No. 1 thing is to ignore Trump,” because “he’ll lose everybody if he goes after Trump.”

Some DeSantis allies have privately discussed the potential to peel away Trump supporters without a college degree, noting that DeSantis performs well with this group of voters, even though most do not know much about him. In the Monmouth poll, DeSantis had support from 40% percent of Republicans with a high school degree or less in a head-to-head matchup with Trump; 18% of the same respondents said they didn’t know enough about DeSantis to know whether or not they liked him.

And while DeSantis has lost considerable ground to Trump in public polls during the past few months, he has maintained his standing as the party’s top challenger because of backing from Republicans who like Trump.

In a one-on-one contest against Trump, DeSantis wins 76% of Republicans who don’t like the former president. But the Florida governor loses about one-third of those Republicans when presented with additional rivals — such as Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, or Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina — as presidential primary options.