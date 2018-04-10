LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Shri Thanedar is planning to spend $1 million to air 10 new TV ads in the governor’s race over the next two months.

The businessman will begin launching the ads Wednesday.

In one 30-second spot, he says he’s an immigrant and has an accent but his support for better roads, schools and health care for all shows “we are more alike than you think.” People in the ad say “Shri is just like me.”

Thanedar, who has given his campaign nearly $6 million, also will air nine 15-second ads sharing his positions on roads, job training and other issues.

He began running ads in December, which has helped him to build name recognition and to rise in polling.

Other Democrats running are Gretchen Whitmer, Abdul El-Sayed and Bill Cobbs.