LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar (Shree TAN’-eh-dahr) has given his campaign another $2.7 million and has more than $5.6 million total.

Thanedar, an entrepreneur and immigrant from India, released his latest campaign-finance report Tuesday, a day before the deadline. He told The Associated Press that he is trying to “disrupt” a Democratic primary that should not be a “coronation” for front-runner Gretchen Whitmer.

Thanedar says if he is elected, he will not be beholden to corporate interests and he must spend millions of his own money to raise his name identification with voters.

Thanedar has given his campaign just shy of $6 million — about the same amount Rick Snyder spent of his own money on his successful 2010 gubernatorial campaign. Snyder cannot run again due to term limits.