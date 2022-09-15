Residents in seven of the “most restrictive anti-abortion states” will soon see billboards advertising California reproductive health care services, courtesy of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom on Thursday announced that his reelection campaign paid for billboards in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma to advertise California’s new abortion services website, abortion.CA.gov.

The state launched the site on Tuesday. It provides resources for those seeking abortions, to help them understand the procedure, find providers and obtain financial aid.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care — no matter where they live,” Newsom tweeted on Thursday. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

The billboard campaign features three different graphics. One ad shows a handcuffed person wearing a dress with text that says “Texas doesn’t own your body. You do. Learn more at abortion.CA.gov.”

Another displays the same text using a red, white and blue color scheme. The third ad shows a worried-looking person on one side, with text on the other that says “Need an abortion? California is ready to help. Learn more at abortion.CA.gov.”

Advertising

A Bible verse printed underneath the message reads “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is not greater commandment than these. -Mark 12:31.”

Newsom has spent much of his reelection campaign running ads touting California policies in other states. In July, Newsom’s campaign paid for television ads in Florida attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for the state’s policies on abortion, book-banning and voting restrictions.

Later that month, he also took out newspaper ads in Texas saying California’s gun control policies “protect the right to life.”

Newsom’s efforts to attack Republican policies in red states have continually provided fodder for those who think the Democrat is raising his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run.

However, the governor has repeatedly said he has “subzero interest” in running for a higher office.