ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year has lost her position on a state licensing board after using an expletive in a social media post criticizing President Donald Trump.
St. Paul teacher Amy Hewett-Olatunde came under fire as state lawmakers voted to strip her of her position on the state’s teacher license oversight panel.
She tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the president’s description of African counties earlier this year has had a painful impact at her school, which many refugees and recent immigrants attend. She says she stands by her Facebook post.
Her removal came on a 33-34 vote in the Senate Sunday that mainly fell on party lines.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Sen. Eric Pratt, a Republican from Prior Lake, says Hewett-Olatunde’s criticism of teacher licensing laws also factored in her dismissal.
___
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com