ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year has lost her position on a state licensing board after using an expletive in a social media post criticizing President Donald Trump.

St. Paul teacher Amy Hewett-Olatunde came under fire as state lawmakers voted to strip her of her position on the state’s teacher license oversight panel.

She tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the president’s description of African counties earlier this year has had a painful impact at her school, which many refugees and recent immigrants attend. She says she stands by her Facebook post.

Her removal came on a 33-34 vote in the Senate Sunday that mainly fell on party lines.

Sen. Eric Pratt, a Republican from Prior Lake, says Hewett-Olatunde’s criticism of teacher licensing laws also factored in her dismissal.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com