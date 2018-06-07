MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin taxpayers spent more than $98,000 since 2015 to send members of the Assembly to a host of out-of-state destinations, including President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress and a variety of bipartisan meetings.

The records showing taxpayer-footed costs for out-of-state travel were provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s office. Vos must approve any out-of-state travel for both Republicans and Democrats.

Vos and other lawmakers have been under scrutiny lately for their travel, including trips paid for completely by lobbyists and other groups.

The records show that taxpayers spent $32,000 in 2015 and 2016 on travel. Since January 2017, taxpayers have spent double that, $66,000 on travel.

That includes nearly $1,300 in costs related to Vos and two other Republicans to attend Trump’s speech in February 2017.