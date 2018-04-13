WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will release an audio recording of arguments over President Donald Trump’s travel ban just a few hours after they conclude on April 25.
Friday’s announcement from the court is the first time it has agreed this term to provide audio on the day a high-profile case is argued.
The justices have never allowed cameras inside the courtroom but occasionally provide same-day audio for cases with unusually high public interest. The first time was for the Bush v. Gore arguments over the disputed outcome in Florida’s presidential vote in 2000.
A link to audio typically is posted on the Friday after arguments. Argument transcripts are routinely available a few hours after the justices hear a case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
Reporters are not allowed to carry recorders or cameras into the courtroom.