WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a man sentenced to death for killing an Alabama police officer but who lawyers say now can’t remember the 1985 murder.
The court agreed Monday to hear arguments in the case of Vernon Madison.
Madison had been scheduled to be executed in January, but the court stayed the execution to consider whether to take the case. Madison’s case will now likely be argued in the fall, and the court’s decision to take the case means he is safe from execution at least until the case is decided.
Madison’s attorneys argue that strokes and dementia have left Madison unable to understand his execution or remember killing Mobile police Officer Julius Schulte, who had responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Madison.
