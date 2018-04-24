WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears divided over Texas’ appeal to preserve congressional and legislative districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The justices heard arguments Tuesday in the latest round of court action over Texas electoral districts that began in 2011.

At issue are two congressional districts and statehouse districts in four counties.

The liberal justices seemed favorable to minority voters and civil rights groups that challenged the districts. The court’s conservatives appeared to lean toward the state. Justice Anthony Kennedy said nothing to indicate where his potentially decisive vote would fall.

The justices last year kept the challenged districts in place, even after the lower court ruling. Texas held primary elections in those districts in March.