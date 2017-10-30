WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a Louisiana dirt farmer who complained that a local flood control district took his soil without paying enough for it.
The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling against Chad Jarreau (JAR’-roh) of Cut Off, Louisiana.
The local government agency in charge of protection from hurricanes took the dirt from just under an acre of Jarreau’s property to build up a nearby levee.
The agency initially paid him just $1,326. Jarreau won a judgment of $164,000 for the dirt after a trial, but ended up with less than $12,000 after the state high court ruled.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seahawks deny report that team could be dangling tight end Jimmy Graham for a left tackle
Jarreau had dug up most of his 17-acre tract and sold the dirt for use in construction projects.