WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the government’s power to arrest, question and quickly remove immigrants who are caught crossing the border illegally.

By a 7-2 vote, the justices rejected the claim that immigrants who say they seek asylum have a right to a full federal court review through a writ of habeas corpus, even if their claims are judged to be not credible.

The decision came in the case of Sri Lankan immigrant who was caught 25 yards beyond the border. He was interviewed by an asylum officer who said he did not have a “credible fear” of persecution, which would trigger a further hearing.

But last year, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a broad ruling in his case holding that the federal law authorizing “expedited removal” of borders crosses was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court reversed that decision Thursday, over dissents by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

