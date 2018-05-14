WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper accidentally shot by a firearms instructor can go forward with her lawsuit against the instructor after the Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear the case.

The case stems from the September 2014 shooting death of 26-year-old David Kedra. Kedra was attending firearms training when he was accidentally shot by instructor Richard Schroeter.

Schroeter pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment of another person and was sentenced to two weeks in jail, followed by three to 18 months of house arrest and other penalties.

A court initially dismissed a lawsuit against Schroeter by Kedra’s mother. But an appeals court allowed the lawsuit to go forward.