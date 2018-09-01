WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor got some unsolicited health advice the last time she wrote a book.
The justice was diagnosed with diabetes as a child and discussed it as part of her 2013 autobiography, “My Beloved World.”
Sotomayor said Saturday in an interview with The Associated Press that prompted a diabetic grandmother to write her. She said she was using newer technology to manage her diabetes. She told Sotomayor: “If I can do it you can do it too.”
Sotomayor said that pushed her to explore using the technology she does now, a continuous glucose monitor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Vietnamese, including offspring of U.S. troops, could be deported under tough Trump policy
- AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
The justice was speaking ahead of the publication next week of two new books she’s written: an autobiography for elementary school readers and an abridged version of her memoir for middle school readers.