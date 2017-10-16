CHICAGO (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is scheduled to speak at the Chicago-Kent College of Law.
An announcement says she’ll speak on Monday about her time on the nation’s highest court. Her interviewer will be the founder of the law school’s Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States, Carolyn Shapiro. Kagan will also take questions.
The 57-year-old is among three female justices and one of its four reliably liberal justices.
She’s spoken recently about compromise on the court and about how it took her months to learn the mechanics of the job because she hadn’t previously been a judge.
Then-President Barack Obama picked the former Harvard law school dean as the first female solicitor general in 2009. He nominated her to replace retiring Justice John Paul Stevens in 2010.