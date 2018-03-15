SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Board of Education is honoring three student artists as part of the state’s weeklong celebration of the arts and education.

The students won first, second and third place in the 36th annual statewide poster contest celebrating Illinois Arts Education Week. The designs and information about the students are posted online . The first place design will be framed and hung in the State Board of Education’s Springfield office.

Gov. Bruce Rauner congratulates the student artists and their teachers for recognizing and nurturing student talent. The Republican says the arts are “an essential part of a basic education.”

The governor declared March 12-18 as Illinois Arts Education Week.

The students attend Bloomington- or Springfield-area middle schools. They’ll also be honored by the Illinois Art Education Association in November.