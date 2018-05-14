LOS ANGELES (AP) — Porn actress Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says he did nothing wrong by distributing a financial report showing President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer had charged companies a hefty price for “insight” about Trump.
Michael Avenatti says in a Monday court filing he had a First Amendment right to publish information that is “of the utmost public concern.”
He released the financial information about Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, last week.
Cohen’s lawyers argued Avenatti’s conduct should prevent him from being involved in a federal case in New York over the records seized when FBI agents raided Cohen’s home and office last month.
Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 to stay silent about an alleged tryst with Trump in 2006.