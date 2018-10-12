WASHINGTON (AP) — The disappearance of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi after visiting a Saudi consulate in Turkey has thrust into the spotlight the Trump administration’s large number of diplomatic vacancies.

Khashoggi’s case and the fact that there are no American ambassadors in Ankara or Riyadh has reignited concerns about a spate of unfilled senior State Department positions almost two years into Donald Trump’s presidency. Those concerns have sparked an increasingly partisan battle over who is to blame.

Aside from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Trump has yet to nominate candidates for nearly 50 top posts, including envoys to key countries like Australia, Mexico, Pakistan, Egypt and Singapore. At the same time, a similar number of nominated candidates are still awaiting Senate confirmation, prompting angry complaints from the administration.