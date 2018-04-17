LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan secretary of state is seeking to dismiss Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s lawsuit that seeks a declaratory judgment that he’s eligible to run for governor.

In a Tuesday filing, Republican Ruth Johnson said there is no “actual controversy” ripe for judicial review. She says the deadline for someone to challenge El-Sayed’s candidacy is May 1, and the elections bureau is in a holding pattern.

El-Sayed preemptively sued in March at the request of the Michigan Democratic Party, due to questions over whether he will have been a registered and qualified Michigan voter for four years before the election. He studied and worked in New York until moving back to Michigan in 2015.

El-Sayed is declaring vindication after the state’s legal response, calling the eligibility issue a “manufactured controversy.”