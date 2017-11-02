OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State Rep. Scott Biggs, a three-term Chickasha Republican who has recently opposed changes in Oklahoma’s criminal justice system, has announced his resignation effective immediately.

Biggs resigned Thursday in a letter to House Speaker Charles McCall, in which he said he’d accepted a federal appointment effective immediately. He didn’t specify what his new job will be but said he believes he “can do much more for out state as I work to promote the agriculture industry in Oklahoma.”

The ex-prosecutor was elected to his third term last November and was assistant House majority leader and House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee chairman. He blocked proposals backed by Gov. Mary Fallin that he argued would reduce penalties for violent crimes.

He represented House District 51 comprising Grady, McClain and Stephens counties.