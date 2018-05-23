Share story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Republican Party is launching a radio ad for Leah Vukmir, the candidate who won the party’s endorsement by a wide margin earlier this month.

The $29,000 statewide ad buy starting Wednesday touts Vukmir as a “proven conservative” and highlights her close ties to Republican Gov. Scott Walker. It also emphasizes that while Vukmir’s parents were immigrants, she supports President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a border wall.

Vukmir’s Republican primary opponent Kevin Nicholson quietly submitted his nomination papers to get on the ballot with the state Elections Commission on Tuesday. Vukmir has until June 1 to submit hers.

Vukmir won 73 percent of the vote to capture the party’s endorsement, which opened party resources to her and led to the new radio buy.

The primary is Aug. 14.

