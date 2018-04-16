INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state is extending the application date for its 2017-18 Winter Assistance Program for low-income Hoosiers another two weeks to June 1.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said Monday the application window normally would close May 18. However, Agency Executive Director Jacob Sipe says it knows there are people who still need help paying their utility bills. The agency is encouraging community-based organizations to do outreach to ensure everyone that might be eligible has an opportunity to apply.

Individuals seeking assistance can apply in a variety of ways including online through the agency .

The 101,000 households in the program last year received an average benefit of $510.

The state program is funded through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.