ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis Community College professor was grabbed from behind by an officer, pulled to the ground, handcuffed and arrested at a college system board meeting after objecting out of turn to applause being prohibited.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that an arrest report said adjunct math professor Steve Taylor “aggressively forced his way” toward board members during the public comment period during Thursday night’s meeting. Taylor denied charging board members.
Taylor teaches on the community college system’s Wildwood campus and said he later received a letter saying he would no longer be allowed there. He said he views it as a firing.
A college police officer tackled Taylor. Local police issued two municipal court summonses against him, alleging he disturbed the peace and resisted arrest.
