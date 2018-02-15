SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The election board in the home county of Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly wants an investigation into whether Republican candidate Mike Brain filed bogus signatures to get on the primary ballot.

The South Bend Tribune reports the St. Joseph County Election Board, composed of two Democrats and one Republican, voted unanimously Thursday to ask the county prosecutor, Indiana State Police and the Indiana attorney general for the investigation after its review of signatures allegedly found discrepancies including signers who were not registered voters.

Braun, a Jasper businessman, is one of three Republicans vying to challenge Donnelly in the November general election.

Braun spokesman Josh Kelley says, “It comes as little surprise that Democrats in Joe Donnelly’s home town are launching politically motivated attacks.”

Donnelly formerly practiced law in South Bend.

