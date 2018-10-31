EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A spokesman for Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke says the Democratic congressman received threats earlier this year from the suspected pipe bomber in Florida.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans says Cesar Sayoc used Facebook to send threatening messages in April. Evans says O’Rourke, who’s in a heated race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, didn’t receive suspicious packages in the mail.

The FBI says Sayoc mailed 15 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets before he was arrested last week.

Evans says the Facebook messages were reported to U.S. Capitol police at the time. He says FBI agents and dogs have also been at their campaign office in El Paso.