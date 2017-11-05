MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A county in western Michigan could become the third county in the state to adopt a special tax to help children and families.
The millage is on the ballot Tuesday in Muskegon County, northwest of Grand Rapids. WOOD-TV says a home worth $100,000 would get an additional tax of $75 per year.
Supporters say the money could be used to prevent youth violence, provide after-school opportunities and offer employment help. A committee would make recommendations to county officials. Muskegon County court administrator Sandra Vanderhyde says there are “gaps” in public services for people under 21.
WOOD-TV says Eaton and Ingham counties have a similar tax earmarked for youth and families.
___
Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com