WASHINGTON (AP) — Who hung up on whom?
That was a pressing point of contention Wednesday in a federal court hearing involving a Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 election.
One of special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors says an attorney for the company hung up on prosecutors about nine minutes into a scheduled hour-long call last week. The call involved providing the company with evidence collected by investigators.
The attorney, Eric Dubelier, denied abruptly ending the call, saying it had reached a mutual conclusion.
Dubelier has taken a confrontational approach on behalf of Concord Management and Consulting LLC. The company is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The judge encouraged the two sides to speak again soon.