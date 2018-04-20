MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has no plans for his future after he retires from Congress at the end of the year.
Ryan appeared at a state chamber of commerce luncheon Friday in Madison, his first Wisconsin appearance since announcing his retirement last week.
Ryan says he wants to “run through the tape” and “My plan is to come up with a plan in 2019.”
The 48-year-old Ryan has been in Congress for 20 years. He says he no longer wants to be a “weekend dad.” Ryan says, “When your kids are 13, 14 and 16 and you’re only home on weekends, it really starts pulling on you.”
Ryan also says he wants to help a Republican retain his seat, but he’s not going to endorse anyone yet.