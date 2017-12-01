MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is telling state Superintendent Tony Evers he won’t stop him from hiring a personal attorney to represent him in a lawsuit challenging his office’s powers.

But the Republican Schimel tells Evers in a letter Friday that the Department of Justice will continue to defend the office of state superintendent in the lawsuit.

Evers’ attorney responded by saying Schimel is prevented by rules of professional conduct from representing the superintendent’s office since he disagrees with the position Evers is taking in the case.

Schimel agrees with Gov. Scott Walker’s position that Evers is in violation of state law by refusing to give rule-making oversight powers to the governor. Evers argues the issue was settled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year.