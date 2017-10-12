INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state Sen. Jim Smith says he won’t seek re-election to another term next year.

The Charlestown Republican was first elected in 2010 and has represented Clark, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Scott, Switzerland and Washington counties in southern Indiana.

He didn’t give a reason for the decision. He’ll continue to hold the seat until his term ends in November 2018.

Smith served on the Senate’s local government and tax committees. He once sponsored legislation to phase out the state’s income tax, which has since been eliminated.