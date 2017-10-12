INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state Sen. Jim Smith says he won’t seek re-election to another term next year.
The Charlestown Republican was first elected in 2010 and has represented Clark, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Scott, Switzerland and Washington counties in southern Indiana.
He didn’t give a reason for the decision. He’ll continue to hold the seat until his term ends in November 2018.
Smith served on the Senate’s local government and tax committees. He once sponsored legislation to phase out the state’s income tax, which has since been eliminated.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more