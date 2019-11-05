WASHINGTON — A critical witness in the impeachment inquiry offered Congress substantial new testimony this week, revealing that he told a top Ukrainian official that the country likely would not receive American military aid unless it publicly committed to investigations President Donald Trump wanted.

The disclosure from Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union and a Seattle hotelier, in four new pages of sworn testimony released on Tuesday, confirmed his involvement in laying out a quid pro quo to Ukraine that he had previously not acknowledged. The issue is at the heart of the impeachment investigation into Trump, which turns on the allegation the president abused his power to extract political favors from a foreign power.

Trump has consistently maintained that he did nothing wrong and that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Sondland’s testimony offered several major new details beyond the account he gave the inquiry in a 10-hour interview last month. He provided a more robust description of his own role in alerting the Ukrainians that they needed to go along with investigative requests being demanded by the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. By early September, Sondland said, he had become convinced that military aid and a White House meeting were conditioned on Ukraine committing to those investigations.

The additions Sondland made to his testimony were significant because they were the first admission by a senior figure who had direct contact with Trump that the military aid for Ukraine was being held hostage to the president’s demands for investigations into his political rivals. A wealthy Oregon hotelier who donated to the president’s campaign and was rewarded with the plum diplomatic post, Sondland can hardly be dismissed as a “Never Trumper,” a charge that Trump has leveled against many other officials who have offered damaging testimony about his conduct with regard to Ukraine.

As such, Sondland’s new, fuller account is likely to complicate Republicans’ task in defending the president against the impeachment push, effectively leaving them with no argument other than that demanding a political quid pro quo from a foreign leader may be concerning, but — in the words of Trump himself — is not “an impeachable event.”

Sondland had said in a text message exchange in early September with William Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, that the president had been clear there was no quid pro quo between the aid and investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden, his son and other Democrats. But Sondland testified last month that he was only repeating what Trump had told him, leaving open the question of whether he believed the president. His addendum suggested that Sondland was not completely forthcoming with Taylor, and that he was, in fact, aware that the aid was contingent upon the investigations.

In his updated testimony, Sondland recounted how he had discussed the link with Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, on the sidelines of a Sept. 1 meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Zelensky in Warsaw. Zelensky had discussed the suspension of aid with Pence, Sondland said.

“I said that resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anticorruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Sondland said in the document, which was released by the House committees leading the inquiry, along with the transcript of his original testimony from last month.

The new information surfaced as the House committees also released a transcript of their interview last month with Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine. Rushing to complete their final round of requests for key witnesses before they commence public impeachment hearings, the panels also scheduled testimony on Friday by Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff. And two more administration witnesses who had been scheduled to testify on Tuesday — Michael Duffey, a top official at the White House budget office, and Wells Griffith, a senior aide to Energy Secretary Rick Perry — failed to appear.