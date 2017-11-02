Share story

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will spend nearly $3 million more on career tech education equipment upgrades and programming this fiscal year under a supplemental education budget bill signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The legislation approved Thursday boosts spending $5.4 million overall. It includes the restoration of $1.2 million Snyder vetoed previously, including $1 million for an online math tool.

Funding for career and technical education equipment would rise to $12.5 million, from $9.6 million.

The law also caps the average amount of time spent on the math and English language arts sections of the state standardized M-STEP test at three hours for any one grade level.

Snyder says increased spending on career tech education is “critically important in bolstering our state’s talented workforce” and preparing students with the skills needed to fill jobs.

