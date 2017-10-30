LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New Michigan laws will allow bicyclists to use electric-assisted bikes on roads and paved trails.

The legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder on Monday defines the bikes in law and classifies them based on speed and other factors. Under current law, e-bikes are treated the same as a moped, requiring licensing and insurance.

Certain e-bikes will be allowed on paved multi-use trails unless local communities opt out. Other electric bikes will be allowed if authorized by the local authority or state agency with jurisdiction over the trail.

Snyder says the bills, which take effect in 90 days, will help bicyclists “experience the beauty of Pure Michigan in a new, exciting way.”

The Michigan Environmental Council says the laws will encourage healthier lifestyles and reduce vehicle emissions.