LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of former U.S. Rep. Joe Knollenberg on state buildings and within the Capitol complex.
Snyder’s order calls for flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday for Knollenberg, who died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 84.
Residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also can lower flags.
Knollenberg, a Republican, was elected to Congress in 1992. He served suburban Detroit’s Oakland County for 16 years and chaired the House Appropriations transportation subcommittee.
A service for Knollenberg is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Birmingham.
His son, Marty Knollenberg, is a state senator. The elder Knollenberg also is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandie, and a son, Steve.