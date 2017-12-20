LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has approved spending $375,000 to restore a drinking water monitoring system for the Huron-to-Erie Corridor, which serves 3 million people in southeastern Michigan.

The supplemental appropriation will fund a real-time data stream that will alert plant operators of accidental spills, emergency diversions and harmful algae blooms.

The Huron-to-Erie monitoring network is made up of 14 water intake facilities along an 80-mile stretch that includes the St. Clair River, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River. Officials say its aging equipment needs upgrades and replacements.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments will administer the funding, distribute equipment and provide training for plant operators.