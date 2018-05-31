MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he and a key lawmaker have conceptually agreed on a plan to impose work or training requirements for Medicaid recipients, but some details are still being worked out.

The Republican governor told The Associated Press Thursday there’s been a “meeting of the minds” and “we’re in a pretty good place.”

He confirms previous comments from Sen. Mike Shirkey — the bill sponsor — that a proposed 29-hour work requirement would instead be 20 hours.

The bill as passed by the GOP-led Senate would require qualifying work activities to qualify for the taxpayer-funded health insurance program — such as employment, education or job training.

Snyder says the concept of having people work is “great,” but he opposes making the terms so tough that people can’t succeed.