ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sen. Tina Smith has a spot on the Senate’s Agriculture Committee and several other critical panels.
Smith was sworn in last week to replace Al Franken as Minnesota’s junior senator after Franken resigned amid a storm of sexual misconduct allegations. But the Democrat’s committee assignments weren’t announced until Tuesday.
Smith had pushed for a seat on the Agriculture committee as Congress prepares to craft a new farm bill in 2018. That bill sets policy and aid for farmers as well as food stamps for low-income earners.
She will also serve on committees for energy and natural resources, Indian Affairs and health and education policy.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seattle’s Aurora stretch is frozen in time, but voters are turning up the heat on change