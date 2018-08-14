Nation & World Politics Small-business owner Matthew Corey wins the Republican nomination for Connecticut U.S. Senate Originally published August 14, 2018 at 5:43 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Small-business owner Matthew Corey wins the Republican nomination for Connecticut U.S. Senate. The Associated Press Next StoryDemocratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin advances to the November general election with no opposition in her primary Previous StoryVermont Rep. Peter Welch wins Democratic nod, faces Paige