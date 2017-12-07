SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City woman says she’s challenging U.S. Rep. Steve King for the Republican nomination in the 2018 primary.

Cyndi Hanson announced her candidacy Tuesday — her first run for elective office.

She says she’s more moderate than the outspoken King and wants to be “a Republican alternative that is truly reflective of Iowa and the values we cherish.”

The 45-year-old Hanson is executive director for South Sioux City campus of Nebraska’s Northeast Community College.

The 4th Congressional District is covers the northwest quarter of Iowa.