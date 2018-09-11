The Republican congressional majority is on the line this November, yet the president doesn't seem to care much. Each time he appears to assuage GOP leaders' concerns by moderating his position, he says something a day or two later more strongly in favor of a shutdown.

After spending the summer threatening to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t give him billions of dollars to build a border wall, President Donald Trump is now declaring he thinks a shutdown is good politics for him.

Nearly everyone else in his party disagrees.

Republicans control all of Washington, and if the government shuts down at the end of Septembe, when the fiscal year ends, it would come just weeks before most members of Congress face voters. Republican leaders have a hard time imagining a more nightmarish scenario for their party: The government has already shut down briefly twice this year under their watch, and the Republican majority is on the line this November in the House of Representatives and maybe even in the Senate.

Yet Trump doesn’t seem to care much. Each time he appears to assuage Republican leaders’ concerns by moderating his position, he says something a day or two later more strongly in favor of a shutdown.

Here’s everything Trump has said about the potential for a shutdown. What Trump ultimately does will decide whether the government shutters its doors this month – and, potentially, Republicans’ fate in the midterms.