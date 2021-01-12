Republican Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House GOP leader, said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a major break within the party following the storming of the Capitol last week.

“On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes,” Cheney, of Wyoming, said in a statement. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.”

Another Republican representative, New York’s John Katko, has also said he would back Trump’s impeachment.

