WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are considering multiple pieces of legislation to formally rebuke Saudi Arabia for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee). Momentum is building for a resolution that would call Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman “complicit” in the killing.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said Thursday that senators are looking at moving three measures — a resolution to condemn the crown prince for Khashoggi’s murder, a bill to suspend arms sales to the kingdom and a resolution to curtail U.S. help for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
The Senate is expected to vote on the Yemen resolution next week.
The House isn’t expected to take up any of those measures, but House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said intelligence officials will brief lawmakers on Khashoggi next week.
