WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain and two Democratic senators moved on Thursday to force Facebook, Google and other internet companies to disclose who is purchasing online political advertising, after revelations that Russian-linked operatives bought deceptive ads in the run-up to the 2016 election with no disclosure required.

But the tech industry, which has worked to thwart previous efforts to mandate such disclosure, is mobilizing an army of lobbyists and lawyers — including a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s campaign — to help shape proposed regulations. Long before the 2016 election, the adviser, Marc Elias, helped Facebook and Google request exemptions from the Federal Election Commission (FCC) to existing disclosure rules, arguing that ads on the respective platforms were too small to fit disclaimers listing their sponsors.

Now Elias’ high-powered Democratic election law firm, Perkins Coie, is helping the companies navigate legal and regulatory issues arising from scrutiny of the Russian-linked ads, which critics say might have been flagged by the disclaimers. In a two-front war, tech companies are targeting an election commission rule-making process that was restarted last month and a legislative effort in the Senate.

“I’m not going to tell you they support this bill right now,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn. and the lead author of the proposed Honest Ads Act.

But she and her co-author, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., urged the social-media firms to take greater responsibility for the content on their sites, including political ads and other content meant to sow discord. With Facebook and Google capturing an estimated 85 percent of digital political ads, self-policing will not cut it, they said.

“They have to realize the world has changed,” Klobuchar said.

Since 2006, most online political activity has been exempt from the rigorous regulations to which paid television, radio and print political advertising has been subject for years.