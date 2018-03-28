LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would offer state employees an alternative health care plan.

The bill that won second-round approval Wednesday would allow the workers to enroll in a direct primary care plan, which minimizes the role of insurance.

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston says direct primary care strengthens relationships between doctors and clients and provides practical health care.

The pilot program would allow patients to pay one recurring fee for a variety of primary care visits. They also could purchase additional insurance to pay for other services.

The bill would allow insurance companies to offer incentives to patients who shop around to find the lowest price for procedures.

The measure was advanced to a final vote in the Legislature.