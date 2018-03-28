LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would offer state employees an alternative health care plan.
The bill that won second-round approval Wednesday would allow the workers to enroll in a direct primary care plan, which minimizes the role of insurance.
Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston says direct primary care strengthens relationships between doctors and clients and provides practical health care.
The pilot program would allow patients to pay one recurring fee for a variety of primary care visits. They also could purchase additional insurance to pay for other services.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
The bill would allow insurance companies to offer incentives to patients who shop around to find the lowest price for procedures.
The measure was advanced to a final vote in the Legislature.